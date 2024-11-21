Woman rescued after getting stuck in manhole at former site of Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Firefighters rescued a woman after she fell more than a dozen feet into a manhole at the previous site of the Carousel Mall in San Bernardino on Wednesday.

They were called to the scene, located at 295 Carousel Mall, at around 11 a.m. after receiving reports that the woman was trapped 15 to 20 feet down the manhole, according to a Facebook post from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Crews began rescue operations upon arrival, using a 100-foot aerial ladder in which a rescuer was lowered down to the patient. She was assessed for injuries and treated before being placed into a harness and lifted to safety.

“The patient was suffering from multiple musculoskeletal injuries and transported to a local trauma center with moderate condition,” firefighters said.

She told them that she had fallen into the hole sometime Tuesday evening and wasn’t discovered until a passerby heard her screaming for help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.