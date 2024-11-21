Texarkana’s Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club competes in its first-ever poetry slam

By Tracy Gladney

Click here for updates on this story

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTBS) — The community was invited to the Salvation Army of Texarkana’s Boys and Girls Club Wednesday to watch young poets compete in their first poetry slam.

In partnership with the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, the effort offered emotions and performance via poetry.

Host Tashia Mayo said she was in this event with some of the best kids ever, that the poetry slam went great, and she was so impressed.

When asked what a poetry slam is, Mayo was happy to respond.

“It’s when a group of people come together and decide to put all their feelings and their most vulnerable things they’ve ever written down on the stage and perform it in front of people, it’s a competition.”

Mayo, a poet herself, has been writing it since she was 13 years old; she has traveled all around the U.S., going to different college campuses and been on multiple news channels and a radio station.

“Anywhere and everywhere that the Lord leads me I just go and do my poems,” said Mayo.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.