Las Vegas woman warns others about online scam on popular house-sitting website

By Shakeria Hawkins

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Online scammers are growing more sophisticated, even targeting legitimate platforms like HouseSitter.com. One Las Vegas woman narrowly avoided falling victim to a scam and is now sharing her story to help others spot the red flags.

The woman, a Channel 13 viewer who wishes to remain anonymous, was hoping to earn extra money as a house sitter when she encountered a suspicious job offer. Her instincts kicked in when the supposed homeowner seemed more interested in obtaining personal information than discussing the job details.

“She gave me an address, but after I checked, it just didn’t make sense. It was just a general street,” the woman said. “When I insisted on the exact house number, she hesitated. Eventually, I found out the house was for sale.”

The scammer offered an unusually high rate of $600 for just four hours of work per day. When the viewer began asking more questions, the so-called homeowner avoided meeting in person and refused to talk over the phone, only communicating through text and email.

“Then she said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can’t talk on the phone because I had an accident, and my ear is injured.’ That raised a huge red flag,” the woman recalled.

Channel 13 checked and found our viewer was not alone in her experience. According to the FBI, Nevada reported over 317,000 identity theft cases in 2023, many of which were tied to online employment fraud. The average loss to Nevada consumers is estimated at $2,800 per victim.

Craig Friedberg, a Las Vegas consumer attorney, warns that scammers often exploit online platforms to steal personal information and money.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Friedberg said. “If you have to pay to get paid, it’s likely a scam. Legitimate employers do not ask for money or sensitive financial information upfront.”

To protect yourself from falling victim to scams like these, Friedberg recommends taking these precautions:

– Research the company thoroughly, checking reviews and verifying information through reputable sources like the Better Business Bureau. – Ensure websites are secure by looking for “https” and a padlock icon in the browser bar. – Avoid sharing sensitive information without verifying the employer. – Report suspicious activity directly to the platform and include all relevant details.

For platforms like HouseSitter.com, users are encouraged to report scams and suspicious profiles. Remember, if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Stay vigilant and informed to protect your personal information online.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.