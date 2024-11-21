KCK man pleads guilty in traffic crash that killed 9-year-old boy

By Steve Kaut

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri (KSHB) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Friday in a December 2023 crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in Shawnee.

Matthew Jacobo pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023, on Johnson Drive near Bell Road.

Jacobo was driving west on Johnson Drive in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into a black Honda Accord.

Nolan Davidson was a passenger in the Honda and suffered fatal injuries.

His father, Aaron Davidson, the driver of the Honda, told police the truck struck his car at a high rate of speed, according to a court document.

Shawnee police officers tracked down Jacobo after he ran from the accident scene.

Jacobo was covered in mud and told police he was not driving the pickup truck despite the truck being registered to him, a court document states.

Officers found a loaded firearm in the truck.

Jacobo admitted to drinking before the crash.

His wife came to the scene and told police Jacobo had gone out to drink with friends at a bar.

The court document states Jacobo had a strong odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes. He also showed poor balance and coordination.

Jacobo is being held in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center with a $1 million bond.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025, in Johnson County District Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.