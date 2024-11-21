Convicted Fresno killer takes full responsibility as family remembers man killed in DUI crash

By Gabe Ferris

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A sister’s heartbreak filled a Fresno County Courtroom on Tuesday as Juliet Nuccio remembered Andres Adrian Romero.

“We lost my brother, Andres Adrian Romero, to an avoidable, horrific fatal car crash,” Nuccio said.

As she spoke, her brother’s killer looked on.

Joey Barron will now spend up to life in prison for murder.

Prosecutors say Barron was driving drunk in January 2021 when he crashed on Highway 168 near the Shields offramp in central Fresno.

Romero was a passenger in Barron’s car. He died one month after turning 30.

“There’s no more birthdays to share and celebrate with him,” Nuccio said. “No more gifts to give to him. No more singing songs in the car and going to the movies.”

Court records reveal Barron’s blood-alcohol was four times the legal limit.

He did not have an active driver’s license.

Barron’s record includes several criminal and traffic cases dating back 15 years.

In 2016, prosecutors charged him with DUI.

That case was still ongoing when the 2021 crash happened.

“The prior conviction of Mr. Barron, though the court recognizes that was some time ago, the blood-alcohol there was significant,” Judge Jonathan Conklin said.

As Judge Conklin prepared to sentence him, Barron offered a final mea culpa.

“My reckless behavior is inexcusable, and I deeply regret the suffering that I’ve caused,” Barron said. “The choice that I made affected innumerable people, and the consequences are lasting from generation to generation.”

The admission and apology made for a rare moment in court.

“Mr. Barron’s letter to me seemed very sincere,” Judge Conklin said. “It’s rare that the court hears an individual admit absolute culpability without any excuses.”

While Judge Conklin took note of the letter, it ultimately was not enough to convince him to hand down probation.

Barron will now serve the maximum sentence allowed by law, which is 15 years to life, at Wasco State Prison.

