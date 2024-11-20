Tourist slashed in face on Upper West Side; police searching for suspect
NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a slashing on the Upper West Side.
It happened near 114 W. 86th Street Wednesday morning just before 10:30 a.m.
The victim, a 55-year-old man believed to be a tourist, was slashed in the face and ear.
He was treated at nearby Mount Sinai Hospital and is expected to recover.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt and dark colored sweats. He ran away on West 86th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
