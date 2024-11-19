Transforming Lives: Houston Area Urban League, GEICO, and Partners Make a Difference with NABC Recycled Rides®

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 19, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL), in a dynamic collaboration with GEICO, Enterprise, and Black Tie Collision, is driving change—literally and figuratively. In a heartwarming display of community partnership, a 2016 Ford Explorer was recently presented to Elijah Jones, a former participant in HAUL’s Workforce Development Program, through the NABC Recycled Rides® initiative. This milestone underscores how shared missions and impactful alliances can reshape lives and create a ripple effect of empowerment. For Elijah Jones, who once depended on costly and inconsistent ride-sharing services, this vehicle represents far more than just a set of wheels. It symbolizes independence, stability, and opportunity. With reliable transportation now at his fingertips, Elijah is better equipped to maintain consistent employment, access professional growth opportunities, and tackle life’s challenges with renewed vigor. “Partnerships with outstanding organizations like GEICO and Enterprise enable us to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals like Elijah,” said Judson W. Robinson III, CEO & President of HAUL. “Together, we are helping to eliminate transportation barriers and provide a pathway to greater stability and success.”

Celebrating Community and Commitment The official presentation of the vehicle was a moment to remember, attended by dedicated representatives from GEICO, Enterprise, and HAUL. GEICO’s Kaydian Murphy, McArthur Stephen, Jessica Jones, and LaDonna Bond joined forces with Enterprise’s Mike Fatter and Sterling Hardin, Jr. to highlight their organizations’ commitment to uplifting communities. HAUL’s leadership team—Judson W. Robinson III, Eric M. Goodie, Anita Bates, and Harvey Kelley—added their voices, celebrating Elijah’s journey and the transformational impact of this initiative. The partnership showcases HAUL’s mission in action: empowering individuals and families to break down barriers and thrive. It also underscores the broader goal of the NABC Recycled Rides® Program, which has collectively donated over 3,000 refurbished vehicles, valued at more than $42 million, to those in need.

A Life-Changing Gift Transportation is often overlooked as a barrier to success. Yet for individuals in underserved communities, access to a reliable vehicle can be a game-changer, opening doors to employment, education, and essential resources. Elijah’s new Ford Explorer is more than just a car—it’s a ticket to self-sufficiency and growth. “This isn’t just about transportation,” said Robinson. “It’s about empowerment, opportunity, and creating a brighter future.”

A Legacy of Impact: The Houston Area Urban League Since its founding in 1968, HAUL has been a cornerstone of support for economically disadvantaged individuals in the Greater Houston area. Affiliated with the National Urban League and the United Way, HAUL tackles systemic inequities through programs spanning Workforce and Economic Development, Education, Social Justice, Health, Housing, and Entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like the NABC Recycled Rides® Program, HAUL reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fostering economic mobility and driving meaningful change in the lives of Houston’s residents.

How You Can Support This Mission Houston Style Magazine readers interested in joining this wave of transformation? Visit HAUL’s official website or email: info@haul.org to explore ways to contribute, volunteer, or spread the word about their impactful programs. By uplifting one individual at a time, the Houston Area Urban League, alongside its partners, continues to redefine the power of community. Let’s drive this mission forward, together. For more info, visit HAUL.org

