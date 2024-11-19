NYC stabbing spree leaves 3 dead, suspect faces 1st-degree murder charges

By Jesse Zanger, Jenna DeAngelis, Jennifer Bisram, Lisa Rozner

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A suspect is in custody following random stabbings in New York City on Monday morning that left three people dead, police said.

Police said a 51-year-old homeless man, identified as Ramon Rivera, was apprehended following the third attack and has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

“Three innocent New Yorkers who [were] going about their lives were the victims of a terrible, terrible assault,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “It is a clear, clear example of a criminal justice system and a mental health system that continues to fail New Yorkers, and it is troubling that we are standing here today, in a day that brings a great level of difficulty to the city. Three New Yorkers, unprovoked attacks that left us searching for answers on how something like this could happen.”

Here’s a timeline of the attacks The first took place just before 8:30 a.m. at 19th Street between Ninth and 10th Avenues. A man was fatally stabbed in the abdomen outside the Chelsea Club. The victim, a 36-year-old construction worker, was attacked without warning, police said.

“The assault appears to be unprovoked at this time,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Surveillance video shows the apparent suspect place a bag down, take off his hat and put on a hoodie and, later, gloves. Moments later, he looks around, pulls out a knife and puts it in his pocket.

Another camera captures him walking along the sidewalk, right before police say he stabbed the construction worker, killing him.

“You can tell from the tape it just happens immediately. There’s no time for the person to react,” witness Elton Wells said.

Wells lives across the street and recognized the suspect.

“That’s the guy. He basically walks around the neighborhood, yelling at people,” Wells said. “I think people are really kind of torn up about this and scared.”

The next deadly attack happened about two hours later, across town near the Water Club on East 30th Street. Police say Rivera fatally stabbed a 67-year-old Asian man who was fishing in another unprovoked attack.

The third attack took place 25 minutes later a few blocks away at 42nd Street and First Avenue, near the United Nations. The victim in that incident was 36-year-old Wilma Augustin. She was repeatedly stabbed before being rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

“We’re sorting through additional witness statements and video, but at this time, no words exchanged, no property taken, just attacked and stabbed viciously,” Kenny said of the interactions between the suspect and the victims.

How the suspect was apprehended A cab driver who saw the third attack approached police a few blocks away, Kenny said.

“Police at the scene are alerted by a witness that a possible perpetrator who had just committed a robbery was walking in the area. This male was taken into custody by 17th Precinct patrol. They recovered two large kitchen knives that are covered in blood. His clothing is also covered in blood,” Kenny said.

Witness Baha Biten said the suspect “didn’t resist,” adding “The cop pulled out his gun and he didn’t even point to him. He just said, ‘Stop and go on the ground.’ The guy just dropped the bag and went on the ground. I believe the guy is not mentally okay.”

Biten said he believed the suspect had just committed a robbery.

“I saw this homeless guy walking with a purse and then I saw this guy in the car, telling him ‘Stop, drop the bag, stop,'” Biten said. “I told him to stop, it’s not worth it. There’s going to be cops up ahead and, of course, he didn’t listen, and then all of a sudden I saw the guys in suits and earphones rushing.”

“I just heard a commotion from where I was, stepped outside, heard what people were saying, and reacted,” said Officer Robert Garvey, a 19-year veteran of the NYPD.

“I believe because of the quick actions of Officer Garvey, we have saved the lives of other New Yorkers who could have been the victim of this assault,” Adams said.

Rivera was silent as he was walked out of the 10th precinct in Chelsea by Garvey, the same officer who arrested him.

What we know about the suspect Police said Rivera had eight prior arrests. Sources told CBS News New York they include seven felony busts.

Records from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office show he had an open pending case for shoplifting from December 2023, but he also served time for other burglary cases both in Manhattan and New Jersey. He served time for some of those as well as an attempted assault on a correction officer.

The DA said he was released from custody last month.

Police sources also said the suspect lived in a homeless shelter and struggles with mental health. The suspect did have at least two prior interactions with the NYPD last year in relation to mental illness.

“We are still looking over his record, but there’s a real question as to why he was still on the street,” Adams said.

Rivera’s arraignment is expected sometime Tuesday.

