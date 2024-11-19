Films bring indigenous culture and significance to spotlight

By Royale Da

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — The recent Netflix movie “Rez Ball” is a recent example of Indigenous talent making a notable influence in Hollywood.

The movie not only showcases Navajo culture and the significance basketball has had on this community, but it predominantly features a talented, Indigenous cast including, Jojo Jackson.

“Oh man, it’s um, it’s a good overwhelming,” he told KOAT.

“I did a lot of the casting on Instagram and Facebook and that’s where we found, I would say we found, quite a few of the people online,” said Angelique Midthunder with Midthunder casting in Santa Fe.

She found the talent for the film. She says if the film feels intrinsically indigenous, it’s because it is.

“You have to tell the story from the inside out if you really want to get an authentic perspective.”

“Rez Ball” is just one project that reflects a larger trend in Hollywood, where Indigenous actors, writers and producers are gaining more visibility. It’s directed by Sydney Freeland who is Diné and grew up in Gallup. She co-wrote the script with Indigenous writer and producer, Sterlin Harjo. Harjo brought the Hulu acclaimed TV series, “Reservation Dogs,” to the masses.

“There’s no other way to tell those stories,” said Midthunder. “Somebody from the outside can’t make that up and make it feel real and touch people and their souls. “

In “Rez Ball,” Jackson’s character sings the national anthem in Diné. It was originally going to be a back-track with someone signing it in English, but Jackson volunteered to do it.

“The last thing I said to them was, do you want it in English or Navajo? And so instantly they were like, ‘Navajo.’ And I had no vocal warm ups or no preparation at all. We did like probably three takes,” Jackson said.

It’s a touching moment only a young, Diné person could bring to the big screen and Indigenous leaders working behind the scenes say, audiences can only expect to see more moments like that one.

“I feel like, you know, we’ve blown the doors wide open,” said Midthunder.

