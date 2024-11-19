Elderly deaths under investigation in Bowie County

By Web staff

DE KALB, Texas (KTBS) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths.

Deputies were dispatched on Sunday to the 800 block of County Road 4316 where they found Billy English, 86, and Sethiena English, 85, dead in their home.

Police say their deaths were not natural and autopsies have been ordered.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

