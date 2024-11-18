“Suspicious incident” at Hallandale Beach daycare leads man to confess to pregnant woman’s murder, police say

By Hunter Geisel, Joe Gorchow

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A man is facing charges after a “suspicious incident” at a Hallandale Beach daycare led to the confession of murdering the pregnant mother of his two children, police said.

On Sunday, Hallandale Beach Police announced that 38-year-old Victor Chavez Sr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for killing 41-year-old Delfina Perez Chilel.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to a daycare after receiving reports of a “suspicious incident” involving an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old whose parents had not picked them up. Concerned employees called police after the parents, who were known for their punctuality, did not show up, Hallandale Beach Police said.

When daycare staff called a family member to check in on the parents, the relative was alarmed when they saw the family’s car was still parked at their home. Unable to get inside, the family member then called the police and told them about the father’s alleged history of domestic disputes, mental health and prior threats, police said.

Once officers were able to get inside the home, they found Chavez unresponsive in a bedroom and Chilel in the bathroom. Chilel, who was revealed to be 20 weeks pregnant at the time, “exhibited severe injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving immediate medical attention, Hallandale Beach Police said.

Chavez, who was said to be “lethargic and unresponsive,” was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Once he recovered, Chavez was questioned by police and after being told his Miranda rights, he confessed to killing Chilel and attempting suicide. He was then taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Hallandale Beach Police said the two children are safe and were put under the care of their relatives as Child Protective Investigative Services (CPIS) investigates the incident.

Chilel’s family has also set up an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to support the children, saying they are the “true victims of this tragedy.”

“Our niece and nephew have lost both their parents in a blink of an eye,” the family wrote. “We are beside ourselves trying to understand.”

Chilel’s family also said they are raising funds to help bring her body back to Guatemala.

Hallandale Beach Police added that the circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation and it offers its “deepest condolences to the family affected by this horrific incident.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.