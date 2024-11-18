South Jersey girl shows strength through medical challenges, looks forward to community fundraiser

By Nick Iadonisi

Click here for updates on this story

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) — Addilynn Rose Hines is a seven-year-old girl in South Jersey whose heart is much stronger than its physical state implies.

She was not expected to live long after her birth; but is excitedly waiting for her 8th birthday.

With another open heart surgery upcoming, they are receiving support from community members for the costs.

The “Prayers for Addi” fundraiser is being held November 30th, 2024 starting at 1pm.

Addilynn’s mother hopes to show her daughter the vast amount of support from friends, family, and the community.

For more information on Addi’s journey, check out their GoFundMe page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.