How a stray pup captured a family’s heart

By John Blake

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota (WCCO) — He was found wandering the streets of south Minneapolis, but now this down-on-his-luck pup is thriving with a new family.

Lenny, an 8-year-old chihuahua-terrier mix, was a city stray with no collar and no chip.

“We had no intention of ever owning a dog,” Molly Martyn explained, but an unplanned visit to the Animal Humane Society and an immediate connection changed that.

“And I looked at him, and he looked at me, and I can’t say exactly what it was, but I just knew that he was destined to join the family,” Martyn said.

Her partner Ben Waite was a little more skeptical, and wanted a face-to-face meeting first.

“He’s a really sweet guy, he sniffed around the room and was just a curious sweet little dog so we brought him home, and he’s been great,” Waite said. “And it’s been so nice to give a dog that needs a home a place to be comfortable and loved.”

Lenny loves to play in the backyard, and Martyn and Waite’s children have taught him several tricks.

“I find myself really looking forward to being in our home and being with him,” Martyn added.

Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 is National Animal Shelter Week. All donations to the Animal Humane Society will be tripled by an anonymous donor.

