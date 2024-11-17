Newark Airport delays from FAA staffing shortages a concern as holiday travel season approaches

By Derick Waller

NEWARK, New Jersey (WCBS) — Hundreds of delays at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday resulted from staffing issues.

According to data from FlightAware, as of 11 p.m., Newark had nearly 400 delays. Some flights were delayed as much as two hours because air traffic control was short-staffed.

It’s an ongoing problem at Tri-State Area airports, and as the holidays get closer, it has some travelers concerned.

“So, Newark’s a bit of a mess right now, and you can blame, in part, FAA staffing shortages,” said Clint Henderson, managing editor for travel industry website The Points Guy.

He says the FAA is so short-staffed, air traffic controllers are working mandatory overtime, but the agency is trying to fix it, starting with moving control of Newark’s airspace to Philadelphia in an attempt to ease the burden on New York’s team.

“The FAA is slowing traffic into Newark Liberty International Airport due to staffing issues at the Philadelphia TRACON (PHL). Real-time updates are available at fly.faa.gov,” the agency said in a statement to CBS News New York.

“This has been an issue now for years … They have made progress. They’ve hired, in fact, 1,811 air traffic control workers. Their goal was 1,800, so they’re meeting their goals, but the problem is people are retiring so quickly that they can’t keep up and it’s just especially bad in the New York airspace,” Henderson said.

The issues are a potential cause for concern just 12 days out from Thanksgiving.

“It’s like a zoo, and basically I try really hard to avoid the holidays in general, but if you have to travel, it’s always better to book it way in advance,” traveler Jackie Larmony said.

Larmony’s Spirit Airlines flight home from Charlotte was among the late arrivals at Newark.

“It was about an hour and a half, I’d say, late … But it’s OK. I’m here. I’m happy,” she said.

Henderson also recommends travelers download the airline’s app to stay on top of potential delays.

“Some of the apps, like the United app, it will show you if there’s weather for the plane, where it’s coming from, all kinds of nitty gritty details,” he said.

Air travel demand has been breaking records ever since the end of the pandemic, and another busy season is expected around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

