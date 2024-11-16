Police shoot 2 dogs in attack that injured man



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco police officers shot two dogs — including one fatally — after several canines attacked another small dog and bit a man in the city’s Fillmore District late Friday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Fillmore and Eddy shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, according to San Francisco police. The San Francisco Department of Emergency posted on X about police activity in the area of that intersection and Geary Blvd and Steiner Street due to police activity and emergency response. While the post asked the public to avoid the area, it did not provide specifics on the incident.

San Francisco Fire officials told CBS News Bay Area that three dogs owned by one person were at the center of the incident that was reported at 11:11 a.m. of “at least one of those three dogs attempted to attack another dog.”

Bystanders reportedly intervened, pepper spraying the dogs. In addition to fire units, San Francisco police and San Francisco Animal Care and Control personnel also responded to the scene.

Paramedics arrived and found a 45-year-old male victim with bites to his arm and hand. That victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, fire officials said. SFPD and SF Animal Care and Control worked to secure the dogs.

Police later confirmed that they shot two of the dogs, with one of the dogs dying from gunfire.

Police said the three attacking dogs were mastiffs weighing about 120 pounds each, police spokesman Robert Rueca said.

Police said officers responded to the area of Ellis and Fillmore Streets at 10:50 a.m. after a report of three dogs attacking another dog. Arriving officers saw one of the dogs actively attacking a pedestrian.

“Shortly thereafter, an officer involved discharge occurred where one of the attacking dogs was fatally struck,” police said in a press release.

Aerial video from the scene at what appeared to be a Safeway parking lot with multiple officers at the scene in the area of a yellow tarp, which was presumably covering the dog that was fatally shot.

In the area of the attack, a second dog was corralled and taken into custody with help from Animal Care and Control. A foot pursuit ensued for several blocks to Raymond Kimbell Park at Geary Boulevard and Steiner Street as officers attempted to catch the third dog.

“During the interaction, an officer discharged their firearm. Animal Care and Control (ACC) were able to place the dog into custody,” police said.

The owner of the dog that was attacked transported their dog to a veterinary hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police said the incident was still under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

