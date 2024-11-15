Ponca Tribe of Nebraska using herd’s buffalo meat for diabetes program

By Waverle Monroe

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Buffalo are sacred to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. Their herd is in Niobrara.

“I feel as one when we got the buffalo. It’s a survival kit,” Charlie Iron Thunder said. “That’s what we hunted in the olden days.”

Iron Thunder never grew up eating buffalo, but that all changed after his diabetes diagnosis.

“It was a big lifestyle change,” Iron Thunder said.

It was the same for Wendell Birdhead.

He’s had the disease since 1991.

“My wife was the one who said, ‘Hey, we’re going to eat good,'” Birdhead said.

Both get the buffalo through the tribe’s diabetes program. It’s operated by Meghan McLarney.

“I absolutely insist on weaving cultural food and tradition in,” McLarney said.

Every year, several buffaloes from the herd are harvested and given to people in the diabetes program.

McLarney said diabetes is a major health risk in the native community.

“Really, any tribe has a risk factor, so that’s why I’m here to help change that pattern, reduce the risk and stop the risks of diabetes,” McLarney said.

She said the buffalo meat is leaner, which is healthier for someone on a diabetes diet.

“You can tell the difference in preservatives. In hamburger, you got preservatives, but it’s much leaner,” Iron Thunder said.

It is more than just getting the food, for Birdhead it is spiritual after he nearly died from a heart attack.

“This is the thing. I died, but I wasn’t ready to go. That’s power. They said you’re not ready to go,” Birdhead said.

He said he works to remind his community to stay healthy.

“It’s part of life you have to take things seriously,” Birdhead said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.