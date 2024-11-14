Commissioner Sid Miller Celebrates Texas Pride as Go Texan Partners Break Record Sales at State Fair

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

November 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a spectacular display of Texas pride, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) proudly announced record-breaking sales of over $1.1 million at the 2024 State Fair of Texas, thanks to the remarkable success of the GO TEXAN Pavilion. Sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers, this pavilion has become a favorite among fair-goers, embodying Texas tradition, quality, and homegrown ingenuity.

This year’s State Fair drew in visitors eager to bring home Texas-made products, with everything from artisanal salsa to handcrafted housewares on display. The pavilion, buzzing with the lively spirit of Texas, was the place to be for anyone looking to add a taste of the Lone Star State to their daily lives. And the results? A staggering $1,114,895 in combined sales—a new milestone for the GO TEXAN partners and the Pioneer Brand General Store.

A Testament to Texas Quality

“Folks want Texas-made and Texas-grown products on their tables and in their homes,” Commissioner Miller stated with pride. “This record-breaking total is proof that Texans are loyal to their roots and that our state’s quality products resonate far and wide. These numbers are a big win, not just for our GO TEXAN partners but for everyone who believes in Texas pride and independence.”

The success of the pavilion underscores the appeal and authenticity of GO TEXAN—a TDA initiative that’s been connecting Texans to local businesses since 1999. The program supports homegrown brands across various industries, from food and agriculture to lifestyle and healthcare, ensuring Texas-based businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

The Power of the GO TEXAN Seal

Commissioner Miller emphasized that the GO TEXAN seal serves as a trusted mark for Texas consumers. “It’s more than just a logo; it’s a badge of honor for Texas businesses. It helps our small businesses grow in revenue, marketing reach, and reputation,” he explained. And judging by the State Fair results, this initiative is not only fostering business growth but also cementing a bond of loyalty between Texans and their local products.

Visitors to the fair came not just to enjoy the festivities but to support these local brands, discovering everything from gourmet coffee to unique home décor. This year’s unprecedented sales reflect the unwavering loyalty and pride Texans have in their community, and the desire to support local businesses that embody the state’s spirit.

GO TEXAN: A Legacy of Growth and Community

Launched in 1999, the GO TEXAN program has become synonymous with quality and community, championing Texas-made products and fostering a powerful network of local businesses. Today, the program is about more than just buying local—it’s about preserving a legacy, uplifting small businesses, and keeping the Texas economy robust.

With each year that passes, the GO TEXAN Pavilion at the State Fair of Texas becomes an even stronger symbol of what it means to be Texan. For those who missed the fair, fear not—you can explore and support GO TEXAN products all year round. Whether you’re craving that perfect jar of Texas salsa or a unique piece of handcrafted jewelry, GO TEXAN partners bring the best of Texas to your fingertips.

A Future Full of Texas Pride

Commissioner Miller, TDA, and GO TEXAN partners are already looking ahead to future fairs and new opportunities, determined to make next year even more successful. This milestone is more than just a number; it’s a testament to the Texan spirit, proving that when it comes to supporting local, nobody does it better than Texas.

For more information on the GO TEXAN program and its incredible partners, visit GOTEXAN.org and be part of a movement that champions Texas, one product at a time.

