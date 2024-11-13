Dr. Deavra Daughtry: Leading with Vision and Heart at ITWLA’s Global Leadership Forum

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a powerful testament to leadership and legacy, Dr. Deavra Daughtry has stepped into the role of Chairwoman for the International Third World Leaders Association (ITWLA), an organization with a proud 37-year history. The recent Global Leadership Forum, held at the Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Center in Nassau, Bahamas, illuminated Dr. Daughtry’s vision for a future anchored in inspiration, growth, and unity.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

As a Houston-based business magnate, philanthropist, and founder of the Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation (TWEF), Dr. Daughtry has spent her career breaking barriers. Her journey from a small in-home care operation to running Excellent Care Management, one of the largest personal in-home care agencies in the U.S., is a testament to her dedication to service and community empowerment. Through ITWLA, she is now scaling this vision to a global stage.

The two-day forum, themed “The Legacy of Leadership,” was a celebration of ITWLA’s impact and Dr. Daughtry’s commitment to a brighter future for emerging leaders worldwide. Attendees were treated to a blend of honor, celebration, and introspection through carefully curated events, from the Night of Honors Award Ceremony to the soul-stirring Legacy Reunion Concert.

Friday: Honoring Excellence and Empowering Leaders

The forum’s first evening began with a VIP Networking Reception, where leaders from diverse backgrounds connected and shared their stories. This was followed by a panel discussion on leadership, featuring insights from award-winning former CNN journalist Soledad O’Brien. The evening culminated in an awards ceremony, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to ITWLA’s values: Leadership, Integrity, Unity, Diversity, Education, and Training.

Saturday: Remembering the Legacy and Celebrating with Music

Saturday morning was dedicated to honoring the legacy of Dr. Myles Munroe, ITWLA’s revered founder and a longtime mentor to Dr. Daughtry. Participants took part in the Myles and Ruth Munroe Foundation Walk, a 10K event commemorating ten years since his passing. That evening, the Legacy Reunion Concert, hosted by Dr. Daughtry herself, brought the forum to an emotional peak. With gospel powerhouse Yolanda Adams headlining and Sherwin Gardner adding a dynamic edge, it was a night that echoed with inspiration and unity.

Sunday: A Grateful Reflection and a Gala to Remember

The forum concluded with a Sunday Service of Thanksgiving, followed by the Legacy Gala Luncheon. Dr. Daughtry’s closing remarks reflected her deep appreciation for the leaders who have walked alongside her in this journey. She reiterated ITWLA’s commitment to providing a support system for leaders in developing nations, equipping them to drive change and uplift their communities.

A Vision Beyond Borders

ITWLA is more than an organization; it is a global family dedicated to fostering leadership in underrepresented communities. Under Dr. Daughtry’s guidance, ITWLA is expanding its reach, offering training programs and consulting services that touch on governance, private sector expertise, and disaster response. Her leadership is shaping a future where leaders across disciplines – from medicine to media – are united by a common purpose.

In Dr. Daughtry’s words, “I am deeply humbled and honored to be the Chairwoman of ITWLA. I look forward to shaping the next generation of leaders, forging a path toward a more connected and empowered world.”

Houston Style Magazine readers, Dr. Deavra Daughtry’s journey and achievements speak volumes about her dedication to uplifting communities. From Houston to the Bahamas and beyond, her influence is unmistakable, her vision unstoppable, and her heart unmistakably devoted to empowering others. As the torchbearer of ITWLA’s mission, Dr. Daughtry is indeed leading the charge toward a legacy of transformational leadership.

