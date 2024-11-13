Arkansas veteran celebrates 102nd birthday by making music

By William Morrison

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KHBS) — Harold Chilton joined the Marines during World War II and would join other musicians during his service.

On Tuesday, he was surprised to find that the community gathered to celebrate his 102nd birthday. Chilton celebrated behind the keys of a piano.

“I didn’t know what to expect here. Somebody said that I would be playing the piano.” Chilton said. “I didn’t know if it was going to be for five minutes or for an hour.”

His dedication to his country led Chilton to join the Marines in World War II, and his love of music would lead his service.

“They were going to put me in a band made up of ordinary Marines who could maybe play an instrument. And then, I would end up on some island somewhere and play for the people coming out of the jungle. And, they were looking better every day.” Chilton said.

The 102-year-old veteran said he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

“My prayer is that God will use me to encourage others to seek the Lord,” Chilton said. “To encourage other people, not that they would remember me, but remember to go to the word of God.”

Chilton said if anyone wants to get to his age, don’t count anymore.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.