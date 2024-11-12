Mountain Fire reaches 48% containment in Ventura County

By Rebekah Ludman

11/12/24 (LAPost.com) — Fire crews from Los Angeles and Orange counties and across California continue to work Tuesday to battle a wildfire in Ventura County.

The wildfire, known as the Mountain Fire, has forced thousands of people to evacuate from their homes, amid the Santa Ana winds. According to Cal Fire, the fire has left a total of six injuries, 207 structures have been destroyed, and 90 structures have been damaged.

“The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, with dry and receptive fuels, which have challenged containment efforts. Fire activity moderated due to the decrease in winds over the fire,” Cal Fire said in a status report. “The fire continued to back in areas where it had not been tied into control lines. The fire remains a threat to critical infrastructure. Islands of unburned fuel will continue to burn within the fire footprint.”

The fire was first reported Wednesday morning on South Mountain near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon and Bradley roads in the Somis area, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. It has since grown to 20,630 acres with a 48% containment, as of Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the state had secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help battle the Mountain fire. He proclaimed a state of emergency Thursday in L.A. County as a result of the blaze.

“This is a dangerous fire that’s spreading quickly and is threatening lives,” he said in a statement. “California has mobilized state resources, including personnel, engines and aircraft from Cal Fire and Cal OES, to protect communities as our fire and emergency response teams work around the clock to combat this fire. Stay safe and remain alert for instructions from local authorities as dangerous fire weather conditions continue.”

About 10,000 people were evacuated and evacuation centers were established in Camarillo. They were set up at Padre Parish, 5205 Upland Road. For large animals, an evacuation center was set up at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, and for small animals at the Camarillo Airport at 600 Aviation Drive in Camarillo.

There will be a community meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rancho-Campana High School Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo for residents impacted by the fire.

As of Thursday evening, there were about 10,800 electrical customers in Ventura County who didn’t have power. A community resource center was set up by Southern California Edison at the Arroyo Vista Recreation Center in Moorpark, Simi Valley Senior Center at 3900 Avenida Simi, and the Ventura Beach Marriott at 2055 Harbor Blvd.

A total of 2,399 personnel are assigned to the fire, including 275 engines, 49 hand crews, and 13 helicopters, according to Cal Fire.

