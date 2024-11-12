‘Life becomes wonderful when you give back’: World record free-throw champion shoots to give people a second chance

By Bryce Oselen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Research shows that 82 percent of individuals released from state prisons were rearrested at least once following their release.

Matt Bostic is the chaplain for the Birmingham Squadron and the vice president of Life House University, an organization created to help men and women bounce back after living behind bars.

Bostic also holds the world record for most consecutive free throws made, but said serving his community is what makes him a champion.

“Create space and time for them and love on them and you just get refilled with joy every time,” Bostic said.

Life House University houses individuals for a year and provides them with jobs upon graduation. Daniel Gillespie works for the university and said he hopes to make a difference.

“I’d struggled for, like, 25 years with addiction, I was addicted to meth and this place has been a godsend and truly changed my life. I’m now able to help other people coming in the program just like I was and being able to give back to the community, give back to people who have the same addiction, the same problems that I’ve had my whole life,” Gillespie said.

Dozens of people will soon graduate from the program. Bostic said giving back can be as easy as hitting free throws.

“I think it’s important to look around you and give, and when you do that, I find that life becomes wonderful when you can give back,” Bostic said.

