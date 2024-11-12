Chicago police officer stabbed while arresting suspect in South Shore

By Todd Feurer

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A Chicago police officer was stabbed while arresting a suspect late Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said, around 11 p.m. Monday, officers were flagged down by a man who had been stabbed in the 1500 block of East 75th Street.

While trying to arrest the man suspected of stabbing the victim, an officer was stabbed in the arm. Police used a Taser on the suspect while taking him into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.