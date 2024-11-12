Ames couple honors family’s generations of service to the country

By Ophelie Jacobson

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — A central Iowa couple is reflecting on the meaning of military brotherhood this Veterans Day, especially after a recent loss.

Ron and Donna Fennema live in Ames. In October, Donna Fennema’s father, Sgt. Roland “Swede” Henry Meyer, died. He was 91 years old.

Meyer served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was laid to rest with military honors in Chariton.

“This Veterans Day is even more meaningful to our family,” Donna Fennema said.

During the funeral, a friend captured a photo of their son, Maj. Brian Fennema, paying respect to Meyer, his grandfather. Brian Fennema served in the Army in Iraq. He’s still in the reserves.

“Brian was saying goodbye to his grandfather,” Ron Fennema said. “They had a very special bond.”

The Fennemas said they hold that picture close to their hearts now. The couple said they are so proud of their son’s service. They said Brian Fennema was inspired by his grandfather to join the military.

“My dad was so proud to be able to say he was a veteran and that he supported this country,” Donna Fennema said.

Brian Fennema wrote a letter to his grandfather in 2004 before he went to Iraq just in case he didn’t come back.

“He wanted my dad to know how much he meant to him as a grandpa,” Donna Fennema said.

Meyer kept the letter up until the day he died. Ron and Donna Fennema read the letter on Veterans Day to remember the years of service Meyer gave to our country and the special bond that was created because of it.

The Fennemas said they hope their family’s spirit of sacrifice and dedication to serve is passed down for generations to come.

