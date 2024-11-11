Man fatally shot by Philadelphia officers after alleged carjacking, pursuit: Police

By Web Staff and Bryanna Gallagher

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A man was shot and killed by Philadelphia officers Sunday night after he allegedly sparked a separate shooting inside a home and then carjacked someone, according to police.

The incident started just after 6 p.m. at a home on the 5400 block of Chancellor Street.

According to Philadelphia police, officers responded to the scene for reports of a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Upon arrival, the woman — who police believe is the suspect’s girlfriend — reportedly told investigators that the man had fired gunshots inside the home.

That’s when police say the male suspect left the house.

“At some point, an officer in that district responded to that location. The male exited the house and the officer sees the male walk over to a pickup truck, a black pickup,” explained Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Authorities say the man walked up to the driver of a pickup truck and demanded that the driver get out of the car.

Officers allegedly confronted the 47-year-old suspect and fired at least one shot before he fled the scene in the carjacked pickup truck.

“That caused officers to attempt to apprehend the male. There was a pursuit that ended up here at 52nd and Woodland, where that car came to rest,” said Vanore.

Police say the suspect was armed when the car came to a stop and he jumped out of the pickup.

Two officers then reportedly discharged their weapons.

“He had a firearm, I don’t know all the details on the confrontation. Firearm was still here and officers fired during the confrontation,” Vanore explained.

The suspect was struck multiple times, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, face, and hip.

Police say the suspect was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on his identity. It is unclear whether he was shot at the initial scene or after the pursuit with police.

The responding officers did not suffer any injuries in this incident, authorities say. No further information has been released at this time.

Police say they are still in the early stages of an investigation.

“There’s a lot of work to do at this time. We have to interview witnesses that are there, we have video to collect. There’s a firearm here that has to be examined,” said Vanore.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police.

