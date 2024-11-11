Beloved Lord of the Rings-themed café in Sacramento to close its doors

By Erin Heft

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — There and Back Cafe, a Lord of the Rings-themed café in Downtown Sacramento, will close its doors Monday afternoon.

Known for its cozy atmosphere and a unique sense of community, the café has struggled to keep afloat financially, despite the unwavering support of its loyal patrons.

Throughout its short yet impactful time, There and Back Cafe has been a vibrant community hub. Messages of gratitude have been shared amongst regulars and staff, expressing thanks for the memories created over the years—memories that span from casual coffee outings to heartfelt marriage proposals.

“On my part, it’s why I feel to some extent guilty about closing, because so many people rely on this place to be a second home for themselves,” said co-owner, Ross Rojek.

The café plans to close Monday afternoon, after a valiant effort to remain open for its dedicated clientele. The closure likened to a funeral by ownership.

“It feels like a funeral, quite honestly, and everybody’s coming to pay their respects and it’s so sad,” said co-owner, Heidi Rojek.

While the café will close, its adjacent bookstore, Capital Books, will remain open, preserving a piece of the magic that There and Back Cafe brought to the heart of downtown Sacramento.

Patrons are invited to visit on Monday, as the café opens its doors from 8 AM to 4 PM, offering a final opportunity to savor the warm, inviting ambiance it has provided.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.