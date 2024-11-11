Skip to Content
ATM stolen from Lincoln Park grocery store

By Elyssa Kaufman

    CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — An ATM was stolen from a grocery store in Lincoln Park early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Chicago police said burglars smashed the glass windows of the “Go Grocer” store in the 500 block of West Diversey Parkway.

Police said the group then tied a chain around an ATM and pulled it out with a red SUV.

The offenders got away with the ATM. The amount of money stolen is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

