Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

‘Stolen car vigilante’ sentenced to 15 years for road rage shooting that injured teens

By
Published 11:53 am

By WDJT Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man once known as the “stolen car vigilante” was sentenced Friday, for shooting two teenagers during a road rage incident, paralyzing one of them.

Jerod Brumfield was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say he shot at a car back in 2021, injuring a 17-year-old and 19-year-old. An attorney with the state of Wisconsin said the victims were driving around throwing eggs at cars and hit Brumfield’s vehicle.

“He chases them down in the allegation, rams their car and fires shots into the rearview,” Attorney Grant Huebner said. “One of these shots goes through the trunk, through the rear seat, and through the hand of one of the victims and into the spine of a 17-year-old girl who is now paralyzed.”

Brumfield pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content