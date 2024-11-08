Oak Grove resident decorates home with thousands of lights for 92-year-old neighbor

By Alan Shope

Click here for updates on this story

OAK GROVE, Missouri (KMBC) — Amber Spann decorates her Oak Grove home with thousands of holiday lights to bring joy to her neighbor, Sue Boyd, who is facing serious health challenges.

Boyd, who shares a backyard with Spann, turns 92 at the end of this month and has been dealing with difficult health issues.

“I just kept going with all kinds of lights, and she loved it,” Spann says.

Spann decided to decorate her house with holiday lights to lift Boyd’s spirits.

“That is my best friend behind me,” Spann says.

Spann started with a small porch area and kept going, even turning a blue spruce into a Christmas tree.

“I found out that it’s very pokey, and I broke out into a rash,” Spann says.

Despite the discomfort, Spann continued, digging through every closet, looking for more lights.

“I’d keep telling her, ‘Come in and rest a while, come in and rest,’ you know, and she sort of said, ‘I’m on a mission,’” Boyd says.

Spann says it took several hours and thousands of lights, but she says it was well worth it.

“You can’t take life for granted, and you’re not promised tomorrow,” Spann says.

It’s one neighbor helping another in a time of need.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.