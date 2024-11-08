40 new citizens take oath of allegiance at special ceremony ahead of Veterans Day

By Lauren Pastrana

MIAMI (WFOR) — With uncertainty over future immigration policies in the US looming, more than three dozen people became American citizens in South Florida Friday.

The new citizens come from all over the world and some plan to take their new allegiance a step further by serving this country in the armed forces.

For Sheena Forrest, this was a day many years in the making.

“I dreamed for a better life, for opportunity,” Forrest said.

Born in Jamaica, she dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen and on Friday, that dream became a reality.

“I love the opportunity that’s here for jobs,” she said. “The opportunity to grow and raise your kids in a land with many opportunities.

Forty people became citizens at a special naturalization ceremony commemorating Veterans Day at the Northwest Regional Library in Coral Springs.

They came from 17 different countries, including Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Ireland, Russia, Sudan, Vietnam and more!

“I’m from Brazil,” Enzo Picchi said. “And today, after 7 years, I’m proudly saying I’m an American citizen and I can’t wait to serve my country in whatever it asks me to do.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services District Director Brett Rinehart administered the oath of allegiance.

“This is an amazing opportunity,” Rinehart said. “Anytime as an agency we get a chance to participate in the American dream, it is a pleasure.”

The U.S. welcomed almost 880,000 new citizens in Fiscal Year 2023.

Naturalizations from the last two years made up 24% of all naturalizations over the past decade.

Miami is among the top five cities across the country where naturalized citizens reside.

Sara Oliveira moved here from Brazil when she was just 10 years old. She joined the Army National Guard in June.

“There’s a lot of opportunity and I’m happy to serve the country and live in the United States of America,” she said.

If you are serving or have served in the U.S. armed forces and are interested in becoming a U.S. citizen, you may be eligible to apply for naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

