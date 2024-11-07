‘We’re gonna find you’: Mother of 19-year-old shot dead in Florida offers $30K reward

By Chantal Cook, Brandon Beyer and Michael Hudak

COCONUT CREEK, Florida (WSVN) — A grieving Coconut Creek mother is asking for the public’s help and offering a high reward to help police make an arrest in her son’s murder.

On Nov. 5, Coconut Creek Police responded to a shooting at Coco Parc Condominiums located, Tuesday evening.

Ayrica Williams confirmed her 19-year-old son, Bryce McFadden, was the victim who unfortunately didn’t survive the shooting.

She said her son received a phone call Tuesday evening before he stepped outside and was shot to death.

“Basically, someone came here and killed my son in cold blood,” said Ayrica Williams.

Heavy police activity was seen just off Lyons Road as police looked for the shooter.

“It is a homicide,” said Coconut Creek Police spokesperson Scott Leamon. “There is one victim, and it is still very much an active investigation.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

As of Wednesday evening, the shooter has not been located.

CCPD asked residents of Coco Parc Condos to send them any video that captures any suspicious activity.

Ayrica said her 19-year-old son just graduated from Youth Under Construction and was looking to continue his education.

“He was loving. He would call me ‘Mother.’ Anything I’d ask of him or needed him to do, he would do,” she said.

The shooting marks a frightening trend with gun violence in the Plantation area.

Back in January, a similar case occurred near YCU, resulting in the tragic loss of another student, Terrance Farrington. He was only 17 years old.

Police have not made any arrests and are investigating any connections between the shootings involving Farrington and Bryce.

Ayrica is offering a $30,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in her son’s murder.

“You’re gonna pay. We’re gonna find you. We’re gonna find you,” she said. “We got a $30,000 reward for anyone, anyone, who helps us catch the person or persons who’s responsible for the slaining of my 19-year-old son Bryce Dwayne McFadden.”

