Teen’s mother confronts Boy Scout leader, relocates family after alleged sexual abuse, police say

By Dennis Valera

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Boy Scout leader charged with sexual abuse of a teen was previously confronted by the alleged victim’s mother, who relocated her family, according to police records obtained by WJZ.

James Soltysiak, 56, has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and sexual abuse of a minor. Police arrested him last week after launching an investigation in mid-October.

The victim’s mother was interviewed by police on Oct. 21, according to police, and in that interview, she informed police her 16-year-old son told her about the abuse.

The victim’s mother also told police she confronted Soltysiak, who admitted to “things” occurring and apologized.

When investigators interviewed the teen, he said the abuse started last May. He told investigators the abuse happened 15-to-16 times in various locations of the suspect’s home, according to charging documents.

The alleged victim’s mother relocated herself, the teen, and another family member to a neighboring county the day after she learned about the abuse.

Soltysiak has been a Boy Scout leader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott City for the past five years.

Police are investigating if there were any other potential victims.

“Detectives have been doing everything they can to uncover other possible victims in this case. However, they’ve found no indication of any,” Lori Boone, spokesman for Howard County Police, said. “Due to his proximity to minors, the department feels it’s important to share this information and ask that anyone that has information about possible other victims to contact police.”

Soltysiak is being held without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Nov. 20, according to online court records.

