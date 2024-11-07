Philadelphia woman celebrates five decades of teaching children in the city

By Nick Iadonisi

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — This Philadelphia elementary school is celebrating a very special teacher.

Kathleen O’Hanlon has been teaching in the city for 50 years.

“I think being a teacher is almost something that you’re born with, that you always want to be a teacher from the time you’re a little girl,” said O’Hanlon.

Her faculty and students made sure it was an anniversary she will never forget with an assembly in the cafeteria.

“She’s been able to adapt and evolve over 50 years of changes in education terms…She’s giving so much to this and it’s giving back to her. And you can see that all the time,” said Bridesburg Elementary School Principal, Dr. Don DiPaulo.

