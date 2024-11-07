Dog returned home after being taken by delivery driver

By Erica Finke

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WISN) — A West Allis family is relieved after being reunited with their 11-month-old puppy they thought was stolen by a delivery driver.

Bebop, an American Bully, was on the porch of her home near 108th Street and Rogers Street at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A family member ran to the backyard and left her alone for a minute at the same time a delivery driver was dropping off a package.

The dog is seen on security camera greeting a female delivery driver on the front steps before following them to their car.

Charlie Kiefert, Bebop’s owner, called West Allis Police Department, filed a report and shared the video on social media, hoping to identify the driver and find their beloved pet.

On Wednesday night, the delivery driver returned to the Kiefert’s home with Bebop.

“They were out of Chicago, and they drove all the way back here. She said Bebop followed her to the car, jumped in the car, and she wanted to make sure she was safe,” Charlie Kiefert said. “Basically, they came back after their shift to try to find Bebop’s home.”

Bebop’s family said they are not pressing charges and are just thankful she’s home; 7-year-old Genevieve Kiefert was especially happy to see her furry friend again.

“I cried my eyes out. I was so happy because I missed her,” Genevieve Kiefert said. “She’s like my life to me, and she’s like my best friend. She’s like part of me.”

