3 workers arrested for alleged abuse of special needs students at Delaware elementary school

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) — Authorities in Smyrna, Delaware, have arrested three people in connection with the alleged abuse of nonverbal children with autism at an elementary school.

The investigation began in February 2024 when the Smyrna School District reported possible professional misconduct at Smyrna Elementary School.

According to Smyrna police, the investigation revealed that employees working in a special needs elementary classroom would allegedly throw objects at students, yell at them, and call them names.

One suspect, 31-year-old Makayla Lomax from Smyrna, is accused of striking a student in the face and spraying the same student with a water bottle as a form of discipline.

Investigators also believe that in the fall of 2022, two employees forced a special needs student to drink hot sauce and eat hot Takis. The student had a known digestive disability, according to police.

Police say 26-year-old Marrisa Johnson from Smyrna and 21-year-old Morgan Donahue from Clayton were the employees involved in that incident.

Johnson has been charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Lomax was charged with third-degree child abuse, offensive touching, and nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Donahue was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police have not released any further details on this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department.

The Smyrna School District released the following statement on this incident:

“In February 2024, the Smyrna School District reported alleged wrongdoing by staff at Smyrna Elementary School to the Division of Family Services and the Smyrna Police Department. We have worked diligently with our law enforcement partners throughout the investigation. The community and school system have been patiently waiting the conclusion of those extraordinary efforts. We appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of law enforcement in bringing closure to this troubling matter.

The relevant employees have not been in the presence of our students since the district was made aware of the alleged wrongdoing. Most individuals alleged to be involved no longer work for the District. With regard to the remaining employees, the District will honor employee privacy rights with regard to separation of employment, and we will make our reports to the Department of Education’s Division of Licensure and Certification.

Student safety is of paramount importance to the Smyrna School District. We will continue to evaluate and improve all aspects of school safety. We will also continue to support our school community through this difficult time.”

