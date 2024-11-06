Wildfire in Jackson, New Jersey leads to several evacuations

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, New Jersey (KYW) — At least 15 buildings have been evacuated in Jackson Township on Wednesday after a wildfire broke out, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Firefighters are working on a backfiring operation, getting ahead of the fire’s path to slow its advance and help contain the blaze, NJFFS said on social media.

There are 25 structures threatened by the blaze, and it is 0% contained. The size of the fire wasn’t immediately available on Wednesday.

Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews are on the scene.

The fire comes on a day of “very high” fire danger in the state, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Burn restrictions were in effect across the state.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.