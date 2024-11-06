Athletics release brand guidelines for Sacramento move, officially strip “Oakland” from name

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO (KMAX, KOVR) — The A’s have officially dropped “Oakland” from their name.

The team released their new brand guidelines on Monday, which will be in effect for their first season in West Sacramento before a planned permanent move to Las Vegas.

When referencing the team name, the guidelines stipulate that “Athletics” (or “A’s” on second reference) be used.

People used to seeing “OAK” in the box score will also now have to remember that “ATH” is now the approved designation, according to the brand guidelines.

While the A’s will be playing in West Sacramento, no Sacramento branding appears in the official guidelines.

Unchanged will be the A’s primary wordmark of the green “Athletics” script.

Work is currently underway at Sutter Health Park to get the MiLB field ready for big league play.

