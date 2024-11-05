Oklahoma woman arrested for allegedly giving daughter away during drug deal

By Alyse Jones

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma woman was arrested after allegedly giving her 2-year-old child to a man selling her drugs.

That child hasn’t been seen in more than two years.

The Moore Police Department arrested 39-year-old Ashley Rowland last week after she admitted to giving the child to a man who she was buying meth from. Police are investigating every lead to help find the little girl.

In April 2023, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services was asked to pick up the little girl, but she couldn’t be found, according to an affidavit.

DHS got in contact with Rowland at a house in Moore. That’s when the mother claimed the child was “with her father in Georgia.”

The department found out that she wasn’t telling the truth.

Rowland was interviewed by police, admitting that she gave the child to a man named “Carlos,” and that she hadn’t seen him or the girl since April 2022. She told investigators that “Carlos” could be the child’s father, but she wasn’t sure.

She said she doesn’t know his last name or have any identifiable features for police to find him, but that he was going to Mexico.

People living near the home where Rowland was arrested said they see children in the yard occasionally, but they don’t really know her or the family.

KOCO 5 reached out to DHS about the case. They said they can’t comment on the investigation, but the situation is “heartbreaking and unimaginable,” and they are grateful for those working to find her.

The little girl would now be 5 years old, according to an affidavit. Moore police said they weren’t yet able to release the child’s name or a photo to help search for her.

Rowland is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

