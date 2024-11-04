Woman says someone found her service dog but refuses to return beloved Yorkie

By Robbin Simmons and Rubén Rosario

HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help after, she said, her service dog wandered away from home and ended up in the hands of someone who is having a hard time giving her back.

Speaking with 7News Saturday afternoon, Marina Kadyevskaya pleaded for information as she held a framed picture of Sierra, her beloved Yorkie.

“I just need your help, because I don’t know how to find this girl who holds my dog, and she just don’t want to return her,” she said.

Now Kadyevskaya is desperate to bring her service dog back home.

“I’m asking people for help me to find the dog, because that is not just a pet; she helps me with my disability,” she said.

Kadyevskaya said it all happened last Sunday, Oct. 27. She was sitting on her porch outside her Hallandale Beach home with her beloved Yorkie.

“I step in the house to go grab something, and when I come out, she disappeared,” she said. “I start running on the streets and call for her.”

But Sierra was nowhere to be found.

“I come to another street and ask all other neighbors about if they saw her, and no one said they see,” said Kadyevskaya.

When Kadyevskaya checked her phone, she said, she saw a post that brought her one step closer to finding Sierra.

“Which said ‘found dog on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and U.S. 1,” she said.

Kadyevskaya said she reached out, hopeful for a reunion.

“‘Please, I’m begging you, please help me with this reunion, it’s my puppy.’ No answer,” she said.

Twenty-four hours later, the post was deleted.

“And I can’t reach her no way. I don’t know her name, I don’t know her phone number, no address, nothing,” said Kadyevskaya.

Police told Kadyevskaya their hands are tied without any information on the person who originally made the post.

Now she is heartbroken because, she said, Sierra isn’t just a pet but her closest companion.

“Nine years with her, and now I’m hopeless and very unsecure, because I cannot do nothing without her,” she said as she fought back tears.

Devastated, Kadyevskaya is reaching out to the public for help.

“If you make the post, please return the dog. If you’re not willing to return it in the beginning, why do you make that post?” she said.

Kadyevskaya had one simple message.

“Please return my dog to my home. I’m begging you, please,” she said.

There is now a $2,500 reward for Sierra’s return. Kadyevskaya said she is not looking to press charges; she just wants to bring her dog back home.

