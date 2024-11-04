16-year-old charged with murder of 14-year-old student

By Tara Lynch, Miyah Tucker and Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old Havre de Grace High School student, according to police.

Jai’den Winchester died after he was found shot in the head and was in cardiac arrest shortly before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 2 in the 200 block of Center Deen Avenue in Aberdeen.

Police said a 16-year-old boy, also a student at Havre de Grace High School, is being charged as an adult with first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms offenses.

Detectives found no evidence to indicate this was an accidental shooting, police said. Investigators have ruled this a homicide.

“The Havre de Grace Middle/High community is saddened to share the passing of Jai’den Winchester,” Havre de Grace High School Principal Brad Spence said in a letter to families. “We are deeply saddened at the loss of Jai’den and will always remember him as a friend and Warrior forever. We will focus our concern on the well-being of our Warrior family as we cope with this tragic loss.”

Anyone with information should contact Aberdeen police at 410-272-2121 or clightner@aberdeenmd.gov.

“It’s sad that we have juveniles running around our country, not just in Aberdeen, it’s all over the country, that we have juveniles running around with weapons and feel the need to use those weapons,” said Aberdeen Police Sgt. Jason Neidig. “It’s gut-wrenching.”

The school’s principal said a crisis team will be available for students and staff. Harford County Schools are closed until Wednesday on a scheduled break.

“At school, we have implemented a plan for responding to this tragic event focused on helping our students and their families return to learning and everyday activities as soon as possible,” Spence said. “Our teachers and counselors have been briefed on our plans and have received guidelines for discussing death and reactions to it.”

