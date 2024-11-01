Suspect in stolen Mercedes SUV drives wrong way on freeway during police chase in Inglewood area

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A suspect in a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV was taken into custody Wednesday following a dangerous police chase in the Inglewood area.

AIR7 was over the pursuit around 11:30 a.m. as the suspect drove recklessly on surface streets.

At one point, the suspect drove the wrong way on an off-ramp of the SB 405 Freeway in the Westchester area. He or she came close to colliding with at least two other vehicles.

The suspect ultimately abandoned the vehicle on the 105 Freeway in the Hawthorne area and walked away on foot, but was quickly taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The details of the incident that sparked the chase were not immediately available.

