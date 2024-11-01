Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Students at Boston University come together for annual “pumpkin drop”

By
Published 10:39 am

By Emily Maher

Click here for updates on this story

    BOSTON (WCVB) — Boston University hosted their annual pumpkin drop on Wednesday.

Students gather at the Metclaf Science Center where other students drop pumpkins off the roof of the fourth story of that building and observe as they fall to the ground and smash.

“That was so exciting. This is my Roman Empire. This is the best time of the year,” junior Lauren Sanfanandre said.

“It was great. I feel like it was better than last year,” sophomore Jack O’Sullivan said.

One might ask why are students dropping dozens of pumpkins from the roof of the Meclaf building?

“That’s a great question,” Margaret Barch, the undergraduate program administrator in the Boston University physics department said.

The answer is pretty simple.

“It’s just a blast and science is supposed to be fun,” junior Mitchell Hardman said.

The smashing spectacle draws students from all studies, to learn about physics, in an unforgettable way.

“They don’t need to do an equation to have the pumpkin drop, Barch said. “It’s just a way to all get together.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content