Maine high school football player pledges to donate brain to science to help improve game safety

By Connor Clement

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) — Long after his playing days are over, Fionn Parker-Cummings, a senior at Bangor High School, hopes to leave a lasting impact on the sport he loves, making football safer for future generations.

The high school wide receiver and cornerback has pledged to donate his brain to the University of Pittsburgh’s National Sports Brain Bank, becoming the youngest person to make such a commitment.

“I thought, ‘What can I do to help the football community progress in science and be safer?'” Parker-Cummings said. “And it came to me one day: maybe I should just donate my brain.”

Having experienced multiple concussions, Parker-Cummings wants to contribute to research that could protect athletes at all levels, from children just picking up a helmet to professionals facing head injury risks on the field.

“I’d like to help clarify some science around this,” he said. “If I can prevent injuries, even for a kid just discovering football, it would mean everything.”

His father, Dr. Peter Cummings is a neuroscientist and is proud of his son’s decision and supportive of his commitment. “He’s always been active in promoting safety and fighting against tackle football bans,” Dr. Cummings said. “It’s a big commitment, but not surprising given his passion for the sport.”

As part of his donation, Parker-Cummings will undergo annual evaluations with the National Sports Brain Bank, which aims to advance research on traumatic brain injuries. A spokesperson for the organization expressed deep gratitude, saying Parker-Cummings’ pledge could bring crucial attention to the issue and inspire others to consider similar donations.

“The National Sports Brain Bank is deeply thankful for this selfless pledge. This is no small act, as Fionn will undergo yearly evaluations while contributing significantly to the still-nascent science of studying neurodegenerative brain injuries among athletes of all types. While most of our donors prefer to remain anonymous, this high-school senior – the youngest donor to our Brain Bank thus far – will undoubtedly bring more attention and visibility to this issue and will hopefully spur others to consider similar pledges.”

