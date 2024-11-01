Increased bear activity expected after Hurricane Helene, officials warn

By Taylor Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — As Helene recovery efforts collide with the time of year when bear sightings increase, NC Wildlife said they are assessing how Helene impacted local wildlife.

NC Wildlife officials said it is important to remember that bears are always more active during the fall, as they are eating 23 out of 24 hours a day to prepare for hibernation.

“On top of this normal busy season, we had a hurricane come through, and so a lot of people are off their normal schedules,” said Ashley Hobbs, a wildlife special projects biologist for NC Wildlife.

Being more active means an increased possibility of more bears getting into trash and bird feeders.

NC Wildlife officials said the “best thing” residents can do is to “make sure their garbage is secure and to keep their pets on a leash.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.