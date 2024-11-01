Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Former Oak Creek High School teacher found not guilty by jury in sexual assault case

<i>Milwaukee County Court System/WDJT via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Former teacher
Lawrence, Nakia
Milwaukee County Court System/WDJT via CNN Newsource
Former teacher
By
Published 5:46 am

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A former teacher that was charged with second degree sexual assault was found not guilty by jury on Thursday, Oct. 31.

This comes after 23-year-old Rachel Goodle was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student under the age of 16 last year.

Goodle pled not guilty in August.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content