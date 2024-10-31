Unexploded ordnance found in stream along Waimea Nature Trail

By Web staff

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV) — An unexploded ordnance that was found in a stream Wednesday morning is keeping Waimea Nature Trail closed.

The explosive was spotted just after Opelo Road in a stream next to the trail. Authorities did not say exactly what type of device was discovered.

No word at this time time when the trail will re-open.

Big Island Police officials say no homes, businesses, or roadways are affected.

Police are reminding everyone not to touch or move a potentially-dangerous explosive. Instead, residents are told to back away and call 911.

