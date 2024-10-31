Mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue pleads not guilty to chronic child neglect

By Web staff

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue appeared in Manitowoc County court Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Katrina Baur pleaded not guilty to charges of chronic child neglect resulting in death.

Baur’s attorney asked the judge if Baur could have contact with her daughter while in custody. The request has to be approved in a separate hearing.

Elijah Vue was reported missing in February. His remains were found by a hunter on private property in September.

Baur and her boyfriend, Jessie Vang, have been in custody since February.

Vang is charged with physical abuse of a child.

He has a preliminary hearing next Wednesday, Nov. 6.

