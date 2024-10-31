HARRIS ENDORESMENT: I Don’t Recognize Our Country’: Schwarzenegger’s Plea for Americans to Rise Above Division

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

October 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In an unexpected move, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a lifelong Republican and former California governor, announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency. Known for his independent voice and candid approach, Schwarzenegger’s endorsement has stirred significant buzz, marking a unique alignment with the Democratic ticket despite his conservative roots.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Schwarzenegger expressed that while he usually avoids endorsements, the current political climate left him with little choice. “I don’t recognize our country,” he shared, echoing a sentiment that resonates with Americans who feel adrift in a sea of polarized politics. “I am, first and foremost, an American before I am a Republican,” he declared, urging voters to think beyond party lines for the good of the country.

Schwarzenegger’s decision to back Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is layered with his criticisms of former President Donald Trump. He voiced concerns over Trump’s divisive rhetoric, emphasizing that “rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets.” Schwarzenegger painted Trump as a candidate focused more on personal victories than policies that benefit all Americans, lamenting that Trump’s approach only deepens divisions.

The former governor didn’t shy away from acknowledging his differences with both major political parties. “Republicans have lost touch with the beauty of the free market, driving up deficits and rejecting election results,” he pointed out. And while he expressed some wariness over the Democrats’ local policies, particularly around crime management, he concluded that Harris and Walz represented the best option for the nation’s future.

In response to Schwarzenegger’s endorsement, Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, dismissed its significance, remarking, “Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t been relevant in 15 years.” However, the endorsement remains a notable statement from a prominent figure who transcends traditional political labels, blending Hollywood charisma with real political influence.

Schwarzenegger’s message to Americans was clear: vote, regardless of your stance. His call for unity and a new chapter in American history echoes his enduring belief in the resilience and potential of the United States.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611