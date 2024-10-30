Rabid skunk reported in South Carolina after exposing 4 pets, officials say

By Janice Limon

LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) put an area of Laurens County on alert Tuesday after a rabid skunk was reported, officials said.

The skunk was found near Graden and Calf Barn roads in Ware Shoals, health officials said.

They said the animal tested positive for rabies.

No people are known to have been exposed, but four dogs came in contact with the sick animal and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, officials said.

They said the skunk was tested on Friday and was confirmed to have rabies on Monday.

Anyone who thinks they, or someone they know, or their pets have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies is asked to call DPH’s Columbia office at 803-896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Keeping your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Rabies Program Director Terri McCollister. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

