Cybersecurity team works constantly to protect Pennsylvania Turnpike from hackers

Pennsylvania (WGAL) — More than half a million drivers use the Pennsylvania Turnpike each day, and the toll road is taking steps to protect the system from hackers.

“All they think of is the toll collectors or the toll booths. They don’t realize there’s anything further beyond that,” said cybersecurity expert Janelle Maurer.

These days, there is a lot of technology behind the lanes of travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and scammers know it.

“As technology advances, so do the bad actors. So do the hackers,” Maurer said.

Those hackers are always trying to tap into the system that monitors travel flow and the technology used to pay tolls, such as E-ZPass.

“Anything that touches the internet, anything that is satellite, anything that’s connected in some way, shape or form can be hacked,” Maurer said.

News 8 On Your Side has warned viewers about several phishing texts claiming the recipient has unpaid E-ZPass tolls. This scam targets toll roads across the country.

“They definitely take turns targeting the different toll agencies. At no point in time have we ever been breached,” Maurer said.

The Turnpike’s cybersecurity team is working diligently to maintain this record.

The cybersecurity team periodically tests Turnpike employees by sending out fake phishing messages, such as one claiming to be from the Federal Election Commission.

Maurer said a few people did bite.

“They had to take training,” she said.

This training has so far prevented any breaches of the Turnpike system.

