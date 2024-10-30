Beyoncé Endorses Kamala Harris for President at Houston Rally: “It’s Time for America to Sing a New Song”

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 30, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston witnessed an electrifying moment last Friday as the city’s own Beyoncé took the stage to endorse Kamala Harris for president. At a packed rally, Beyoncé voiced her support not as a pop icon, but as a mother, urging the crowd to stand up for a world where their children can flourish in freedom and unity. “I’m not here as a celebrity or politician. I’m here as a mother who cares deeply about the world my children—and all our children—will inherit,” she declared, rallying the crowd to champion reproductive rights and freedom.

Joined by Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé energized the audience, introducing Vice President Harris with a powerful call: “It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity, dignity, and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song?” The roar of support was unmistakable as she introduced Kamala Harris with pride.

Unlike her 2016 rally performance for Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé took a different approach this time, letting her words—and her presence—carry the message. Since July, Harris’s campaign has embraced Beyoncé’s anthem “Freedom” from the Lemonade album, a powerful song rooted in resilience and Southern Black spiritual traditions. This rally marked a critical stance in Harris’s campaign, especially as it highlighted her dedication to fighting Texas’s restrictive abortion laws, central to her platform.

Kamala Harris Speaks to the Heart of Houston, Texas, and Beyond

Harris took the stage with an impassioned speech on the urgent need to defend freedoms under threat. “Freedom is not to be given; it is ours by right, and we are prepared to fight for it,” she proclaimed, sparking applause. “We must be loud. We must organize. We must mobilize.” She left no doubt about her commitment to protecting reproductive rights, warning against the potential rollback of freedoms under another Trump administration.

For this Houston rally, Harris and Beyoncé weren’t alone in rallying the crowd. Texan legend Willie Nelson performed, and actress Jessica Alba shared the stage to show her support. But Beyoncé’s heartfelt message as a mother, Texan, and Black woman added a unique resonance, setting a clear tone for a defining 2024 race.

A Warning to Swing States: “Trump Abortion Bans Are Coming for You”

In a stirring appeal to voters, Harris warned that Texas-style abortion bans could be on their doorstep if Donald Trump reclaims the White House. While highlighting the extreme six-week abortion ban in Texas, Harris addressed a national audience: “If you think you are protected because you live in Michigan, Pennsylvania, or California, think again—no one is protected under a Trump national abortion ban.”

The campaign didn’t shy away from the personal stories that underscore the real-life impacts of restrictive abortion laws. Before Harris spoke, women shared stories of life-threatening complications due to state laws that block timely medical care. Amanda and Josh Zurawski, whose lives were upended by such laws in Texas, were among those who shared their experiences, driving home the urgency of Harris’s fight for reproductive rights.

“Our Fight is Just Beginning”: The Rallying Cry for a New Future

With the spotlight on Texas’s harsh anti-abortion laws, Harris underscored that this fight is far from over. She called on men across the country to support their daughters, wives, and mothers in safeguarding their rights, saying, “Men across America do not want to see their loved ones put at risk because their rights have been taken. The men of America do not want this.”

Houston Style Magazine readers, as the rally drew to a close, Harris reiterated her message of resilience. In a new campaign ad titled “He Did It,” she emphasized Trump’s role in the rollback of Roe v. Wade, holding him accountable for the “health care crisis” affecting millions. The Houston rally also marked a strategic campaign milestone, with Harris buying local television ads to coincide with her Texas visit, amplifying her commitment to reproductive freedom.

Houston’s Voice in the National Conversation

Beyoncé’s rallying cry for unity and freedom was more than just words—it was a powerful endorsement of Kamala Harris’s vision for an inclusive, progressive America. Her appearance alongside Harris speaks to the spirit of Houston—a city where diversity, strength, and resilience converge. And as the race heats up, Harris’s message is clear: America is ready to “sing a new song,” one that resonates with unity, opportunity, and dignity for all.

